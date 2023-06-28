Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland could never forget their roots. The Houston hotties are bonafide hometown heroes, especially after their most recent announcement.

Yesterday (June 27), news broke that Beyoncé and Rowland were partnering with Harris County to build a multi-million dollar housing complex for those in need in the Houston area. City officials and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the project will use $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to develop housing at the Bread of Life gymnasium at 2019 Crawford Street, according to the Houston Chronicle. During a press conference, Hidalgo added that an “even bigger launch” will happen in September, which coincides with when the “Church Girl” will be in town for her “Renaissance World Tour.”

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent. And we’ve been able to hold that reduction. We just did the homeless count again, so it’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it’s especially interesting. I think because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time,” Hidalgo added. There will be 31 units available to qualifying residents.

Fans could not be more excited. “That’s fire. Shoutout to them giving back to the community,” one person said of the good news. Another wrote, “Love it. Both beautiful icons.” One user asked why Michelle Williams, one-third of Destiny’s Child, was absent from the deal. “She is not from Houston, though. Kelly was raised there 95 [percent] of her 42 years of life and obviously, Beyoncé is born and bred there,” a fan said in defense of the Illinois native. Another joked, “Beyoncé needs to give me a house. I spent my rent money on a ticket [to her tour] and got evicted.”

See what others are saying below.

LMAO the sign says HOEmeless 😭😂 — sumsum'ing (@Amlndra) June 28, 2023

yes. ideally we would come together & do this as a whole society & aim to eliminate homelessness & poverty within communities altogether, but yeah people with the means should do what they can — communistminaj🌹🚩⩜⃝ ☭ (@communistminaj) June 28, 2023

She is not from Houston though. Kelly was raised there 95% of her 42 years of life and obviously Beyoncé is born and bred there. — Kamogelo Chill (@kamogelo_chill) June 28, 2023