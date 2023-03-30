Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy have found new homes at BET and VH1! But rest assured, there’s no split happening. The two will be taking “The Breakfast Club” to the Paramount Global-owned cable networks in a new partnership with iHeartMedia. The announcement was made today (March 30).

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like ‘Rap City’ and ‘106 & Park,’ that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne Tha God shared in a press release. “Those shows laid the foundation for ‘The Breakfast Club’ to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition,” the radio host continued. BET and its sister station VH1 will air “The Breakfast Club on BET” Mondays through Fridays for hour-long shows at 9 a.m. ET starting April 17.

Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia’s executive VP of programming, added, “’The Breakfast Club’ and BET are a perfect partnership. We’re excited to team up with BET to expand the reach of ‘The Breakfast Club’ as they continue to entertain, enlighten, and uplift culture.” The new series marks the first time BET will have daily programming in almost a decade. The award-winning morning show currently broadcasts live from New York’s Power 105.1 FM and is syndicated in over 90 cities.

“We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are longtime members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome ‘The Breakfast Club’ home to BET,” the network’s CEO and president, Scott Mills, said of the merger. Fans agree. “‘The Breakfast Club’ ‘gon be on BET? Time to get cable,” one person tweeted.

