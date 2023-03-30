Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy have found new homes at BET and VH1! But rest assured, there’s no split happening. The two will be taking “The Breakfast Club” to the Paramount Global-owned cable networks in a new partnership with iHeartMedia. The announcement was made today (March 30).

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like ‘Rap City’ and ‘106 & Park,’ that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne Tha God shared in a press release. “Those shows laid the foundation for ‘The Breakfast Club’ to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition,” the radio host continued. BET and its sister station VH1 will air “The Breakfast Club on BET” Mondays through Fridays for hour-long shows at 9 a.m. ET starting April 17.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raashaun Casey (@djenvy)

Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia’s executive VP of programming, added, “’The Breakfast Club’ and BET are a perfect partnership. We’re excited to team up with BET to expand the reach of ‘The Breakfast Club’ as they continue to entertain, enlighten, and uplift culture.” The new series marks the first time BET will have daily programming in almost a decade. The award-winning morning show currently broadcasts live from New York’s Power 105.1 FM and is syndicated in over 90 cities.

“We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are longtime members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome ‘The Breakfast Club’ home to BET,” the network’s CEO and president, Scott Mills, said of the merger. Fans agree. “‘The Breakfast Club’ ‘gon be on BET? Time to get cable,” one person tweeted.

See more reactions to the major announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Ryan Coogler reportedly working on "The X-Files" reboot

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Suge Knight's life will be the subject of a new "BMF"-style TV series

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

"Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers says fan adoration for Beyoncé was easy to lean into

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Charlamagne tha God
DJ Envy
Entertainment
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Ryan Coogler reportedly working on "The X-Files" reboot

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Suge Knight's life will be the subject of a new "BMF"-style TV series

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

"Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers says fan adoration for Beyoncé was easy to lean into

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More