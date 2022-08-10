They say you don’t miss what you have until it’s gone. Today (Aug. 10), fans across the nation are sharing their favorite memories of “The Breakfast Club.” The trio of New York-based radio hosts — including Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy — became officially syndicated in 2013. Since then, they have given us many viral moments and entertaining interviews. Yesterday (Aug. 9), fans were shocked when Yee announced the show “as [we] know it” would soon be coming to an end. Yee shared that she will be leaving the popular radio broadcast to start her own radio show this fall. The remaining two hosts will continue on “The Breakfast Club.”

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

“Nah, we not gonna act like ‘The Breakfast Club’ didn’t deliver some of the most [iconic] pop culture moments in the last decade,” one tweet read. Another user posted, “‘The Breakfast Club’ has been the biggest staple in hip hop media since ‘106 and Park.’ It’s honestly the last media outlet where an artist feels like they ‘made it’ when they arrive.” While the no-holds-barred hosts undoubtedly ruffled a few feathers of the biggest names in the industry during their reign, there’s no denying that the show was a fan favorite.

Nah we not gonna act like the Breakfast club didnt deliver some of the most iconice pop culture moments in the last decade — Shandigital.Co (@Purpwindfire) August 10, 2022

Who could forget the time Birdman pulled up demanding the trio “put some respect on [his] name”? When Charlamagne asked what the mogul’s reason for the hostility was, the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper delivered the infamous line, “Ya’ll finished? Or ya’ll done?” There’s also the interview that turned Soulja Boy into an instant meme when the topic of Drake was brought up.

The Birdman interview on the Breakfast Club was one of the most iconic moments in Hip Hop history. pic.twitter.com/BilXOQkXHW https://t.co/XYa5ihIbSG — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 10, 2022

Other times, it wasn’t the hosts who created the viral moments. In audio from an interview with Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper Webbie, fans could not get over how the artist struggled to pronounce the trio’s names. The audio was even added to an animated cartoon. With so many countless classic moments, it’s hard to choose just one as a favorite. As the show “as [we] know it” comes to an end, here are some of the top moments from “The Breakfast Club.”

The Breakfast Club has been the biggest staple in hip-hop media since 106 and Park. It’s honestly the last media outlet where an artist feels like they “made it” when they arrive — Al Weezy (@Nternational_Al) August 10, 2022

The breakfast club peaked with the Soulja Boy interview:pic.twitter.com/pFlQZdVmFQ — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) August 10, 2022

Now that The Breakfast Club is officially over, I figure it's time to bring back this iconic clip 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfVKLn1Bx8 — Harmonica Lewinskyღ (@_harmonyxo) August 10, 2022

Since Breakfast Club is reportedly over. The best moment it ever gave us. Ray J phone call 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5eJHNnb6bg — Black Sinatra Targaryen Zoldyck (@Todd_Gully) August 10, 2022

The Breakfast Club gave us one of the greatest redition of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. RIP DMX https://t.co/muVGOquTBw — ❤️ Bryant D. 📷 (@BDPhotography88) August 10, 2022

I'll never forget Monique's interview on The Breakfast Club! pic.twitter.com/56nabgAOyZ — Truth Be Told (@truthbetold_kam) August 10, 2022

The Breakfast club really over pic.twitter.com/qT014fkOB6 — jaidan (@jaidvn) August 10, 2022

The Breakfast Club really ending 😭💔 but since everybody dropping their favorite interview…💀 pic.twitter.com/66cGfkpTrT — Jaylyn (@JaylynClarke) August 10, 2022

Damn Since The Breakfast Club Is Over This One Of The Funniest Clips, Gucci Airin Yee Out 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/17iU9oMAhS — H.G.®️ (@TheFlyestEver_) August 10, 2022

Since the radio show has come to an end , here’s a clip of Fatboy SSE demanding breakfast on The Breakfast Club : pic.twitter.com/sJTDDArXad — A Real $moove Production 💿 (@1RealSmoove) August 10, 2022