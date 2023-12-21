On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Nicki Minaj continued her Pink Friday 2 promotional run by returning to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” During the sit-down, the Young Money talent explained the concept of Gag City, an imaginative utopia connected with the aforementioned LP.

“It’s a place where everything is pretty much pink, but it’s still really fly and dope,” she explained to the show’s host. “The music is by this one girl there, and she has other people come to Gag City every now and then to lay vocals and to do music, and we put on shows for people and stuff… As soon as you land in Gag City, you get a free mansion and a free car and canned goods.”

Colbert asked Minaj about her reasoning behind going the sequel route, as her latest album follows her wildly successful 2010 debut, Pink Friday. “It was just where I was feeling in my life mentally, I guess. It just felt like a second coming of that moment,” the NYC star said in response.

As REVOLT previously reported, Minaj will be heading on a world tour in support of Pink Friday 2 come 2024. In the same interview, she gave Colbert her favorite cities to perform in and provided details on what can be expected when she hits the stage. “Of course, New York is always live,” the “Everybody” rapper began. “You know who else is often very lively? Anywhere in the DMV area and Detroit. Paris and London, too. My fans are so energetic everywhere I go, honestly. We always just turn the f**k up, Stephen.”

The topic of motherhood also came up, which Minaj said showed her how much more she could love. “My life was so selfish before [my son] came here.” she admitted. “Since this little human came on to planet Earth, I can’t do anything without thinking about him first.”

Check out clips from Nicki Minaj and Stephen Colbert’s late-night chat below.