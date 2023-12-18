Following a long-awaited return, Nicki Minaj is officially back as music’s crown bearer. On Sunday (Dec. 17), Billboard confirmed that she scored her third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Pink Friday 2 thanks to 228,000 album-equivalent units sold. Of that figure, a whopping 92,000 units are pure album sales.

As the publication further stated, Minaj’s third chart-topper pushes her out of a previous tie with Foxy Brown for “the most leaders among female rap artists.” The Young Money talent is also now the first female emcee with No. 1 albums in two different decades.

This past Thursday (Dec. 14), Minaj took Billboard to task over what she felt was an active attempt to sabotage her numbers over a previously announced fan contest.

“[I’ve] been discussing my 100 Barbz contest for months. They said Billboard reached out to say they’re gonna take away sales [as a result of] me telling y’all about the 100 Barbz thing,” she said to her fans in now-deleted tweets. “Can’t wait until these next six hours are up so I can tell y’all some s**t. You can give out millions in Cash App money, though… So Barbz, me asking you to show PROOF of something that was already DELIVERED OR PURCHASED IS AGAINST THE RULES. SO please disregard. Apologies.”

She continued, “They so mad. They said [170,000 to 190,000 album-equivalent units] knowing it was 200,000 already. Then they said 199,000 just so that ‘2’ wouldn’t leave they mouth… It’s at 300,000, but once they filter out 100,000, you’ll be none the f**kng wiser. I’m being punished for not signing a [360 deal], making great music, having great fans, and for not leaving the game so that their new Nickis — who signed 360 deals — can be propped up to look as though they are a lot more successful than they really are.”

For those who missed it, you can press play on Pink Friday 2 here.