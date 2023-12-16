Nicki Minaj has a feast of content in the works that she plans to drop in the next couple of months. To the Barbz delight, the rapper is still on board with releasing the six-part documentary that was initially expected to roll out via distribution from HBO Max three years ago.

Hot on the heels of the release of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, Minaj confirmed the project will definitely see the light of day, just with a different network. Details on whether it will remain in six parts were not addressed. At the moment, she claims two companies have expressed interest in helping the behind-the-scenes look at her life and creative process reach the masses.

“The documentary is absolutely still coming,” said the “Barbie World” artist when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Unfazed by the delayed release, Minaj seemingly expressed that the timing of her album and documentary could not have been more divinely orchestrated.

“I think now… I wouldn’t have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from [the fans] being able to really listen to the music. And so now that they’ve digested the music, when the documentary comes, it’ll be a different level of emotional roller coaster, I think,” said Minaj.

Pink Friday 2 marks her first full-length project since 2018’s Queen. The body of work features collaborations from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. The rollout included the viral #GagCity trend, where users utilized AI to generate Minaj-themed metropolises.

A flood of positive reactions to the 22-song track list can be observed across social platforms. “I’ll, of course, add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but yeah, it’s done,” said the Queens rapper.

Her plan is to release it before her tour kicks off on March 1 in Oakland, California. As for what fans can expect from the traveling show, Minaj had this to say: “My focus on this tour will definitely be the new album, you know, of like creating a world of that album and then sprinkling everything else around that. Of course we’re going to still have the same fun with our throwbacks, you know, how we always do… I still always make sure I perform my rap stuff [and] my pop stuff, like, everyone enjoys themselves. I make sure that all of my fans feel like they are well fed at the show.”

Thus far, the multicity trek includes more than 30 dates, including a March 15 appearance at Rolling Loud, and stops in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, with additional dates listed as forthcoming.