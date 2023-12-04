On Sunday (Dec. 3), Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share some bad news with the Barbz community. “I have to tell you something. One last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tomorrow in Chicago for Jingle Ball,” she revealed. “I was so excited to see you guys. Please accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”

She continued by revealing who will take her place, a move that should keep satisfaction high for attendees. “HOWEVER! My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne aka the GOAT. He will perform tomorrow at the Chicago show.” Minaj also confirmed that she will still be taking the stage for the upcoming Jingle Ball events in Atlanta and Miami.