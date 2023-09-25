Back in 2013, J. Cole made his love for a certain sitcom character from the ’90s pretty clear on the Born Sinner standout “Villuminati.” “‘Boy Meets World,’ I’m tryna find a new Topanga and bang her out, no hanging out,” the North Carolina star rapped.

Earlier today (Sept. 25), a J. Cole fan page shared a video of the Dreamville head honcho’s recent run-in with Danielle Fishel, the actress who played Topanga, while the two were at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. “I have to say hi to you. I went and saw your show in LA. Unbelievable! I’m such a big fan,” she gushed to the rap frontrunner while backstage. “Me too, likewise. Good to see you,” Cole said in response before Fishel walked off in near disbelief.

Cole was at the aforementioned event as a surprise guest, shocking fans by appearing on stage during Lil Durk’s rousing set. The collaborators blessed the attendees with a performance of “All My Life,” a standout from the Chicago talent’s Almost Healed project. The single both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum plaque.

“Boy Meets World” was a coming-of-age dramedy that ran from 1993 to 2000 and saw Fishel’s Topanga Lawrence as the love interest for Cory Matthews, the lead character who was played by Ben Savage. Both reprised their respective roles in “Girl Meets World,” which premiered in 2014 and saw them as married with two children.

Now, Fishel hosts “Pod Meets World” alongside former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, which sees them rewatching and reflecting on past episodes of their iconic series. “I was just left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience as opposed to the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was,” she told PEOPLE about the podcast. “And so now getting to watch it, I’m like, ‘Man, it’s a really good show,’ and what a great experience we had.”