Lil Durk reveals it took him two years to get J. Cole on their charting record “All My Life.”

During a sit-down interview on Apple Music’s “The Nadeska Show” released on Saturday (June 17), Lil Durk started by praising the North Carolina-raised rapper for the effort he put into the hit. “He went super crazy,” he said. “It’s so crazy because we’d been talking for like two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record,’ and I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years. In my eyes, he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one? Or you gone make it stick? So that’s why I never just sent him a record ’cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.’”

Lil Durk added, “As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.” You can watch the full moment below:

Last month, Lil Durk dropped “All My Life,” the leading single off his eighth studio album, Almost Healed. The project peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, No. 1 on the platform’s U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 28 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 chart, and No. 2 on the U.S. Rhythmic chart. During an interview with Complex, the Chicago native admitted that J. Cole “smoked” him on the collaboration. “He like one that I looked up to that give out a positive message, too,” he said regarding their verses on “All My Life.” “The number one thing, he smoked my a** on that, for one… That barely happens. But shoutout to Cole. Shoutout to [Dr.] Luke. We made it happen.”