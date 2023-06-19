Photo: Mat Hayward / Staff via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took him two years to get J. Cole on their charting record “All My Life.”

During a sit-down interview on Apple Music’s “The Nadeska Show” released on Saturday (June 17), Lil Durk started by praising the North Carolina-raised rapper for the effort he put into the hit. “He went super crazy,” he said. “It’s so crazy because we’d been talking for like two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record,’ and I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years. In my eyes, he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one? Or you gone make it stick? So that’s why I never just sent him a record ’cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.’”

Lil Durk added, “As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.” You can watch the full moment below:

Last month, Lil Durk dropped “All My Life,” the leading single off his eighth studio album, Almost Healed. The project peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, No. 1 on the platform’s U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 28 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 chart, and No. 2 on the U.S. Rhythmic chart. During an interview with Complex, the Chicago native admitted that J. Cole “smoked” him on the collaboration. “He like one that I looked up to that give out a positive message, too,” he said regarding their verses on “All My Life.” “The number one thing, he smoked my a** on that, for one… That barely happens. But shoutout to Cole. Shoutout to [Dr.] Luke. We made it happen.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
J. Cole
Lil Durk
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Cardi B and the kids honor Offset with a heartfelt video message on Father's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gucci Mane says new album 'Breath of Fresh Air' strays from "drilling and killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Cardi B and the kids honor Offset with a heartfelt video message on Father's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gucci Mane says new album 'Breath of Fresh Air' strays from "drilling and killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More