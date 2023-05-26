Photo: Cover art for Lil Durk’s ‘Almost Healed’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Today (May 26), Lil Durk returns with his eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, which contains 21 cuts and contributions from Alicia Keys, Rob49, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Juice WRLD, and more. The release was led by the J. Cole-assisted single “All My Life,” a Dr. Luke-produced effort that has since peaked at No. 2 and No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively.

On Wednesday (May 24), Durk shared the meaning behind his new album’s title in a social media post to his fans.

“As The Voice, I’m speaking for us all and what we go through that everyone may not realize,” the message read. “Many young men like myself have faced some sort of trauma in their lives. This album is a representation of what transpires through difficult situations and the processes we go through while healing.”

Almost Healed follows 2022’s 7220, which was named after the address of Durk’s grandmother. The 17-song project, which boasted collaborations alongside Future and Summer Walker, became the Chicago talent’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Months after its initial drop, a Reloaded edition of 7220 arrived with 13 songs and assists from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ella Mai.

Outside of music, Durk is expanding into the business world via his NXTG3NZ sneaker collection. “I’ve always loved fashion and now it’s technology, so it just made sense to combine them two,” he explained to REVOLT before revealing that the unique concept was two years in the making. He also provided advice for anyone looking to become an entreprenuer. “You gotta believe in yourself and make sure you’re reading or learning every day and follow your passions,” the OTF head honcho stated. “Do what you love. If you don’t love it, it won’t work.”

Press play on Almost Healed below.

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up for "Act Bad" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

J Hus marks his official return with "It's Crazy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

European museum sparks racial debate with Nas-inspired King Tut statue

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj has Twitter ready to reserve theater tickets as she teases collab with Ice Spice for "Barbie World"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Sleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay team up for "Pain Talk"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023
