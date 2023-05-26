Today (May 26), Lil Durk returns with his eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, which contains 21 cuts and contributions from Alicia Keys, Rob49, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Juice WRLD, and more. The release was led by the J. Cole-assisted single “All My Life,” a Dr. Luke-produced effort that has since peaked at No. 2 and No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively.

On Wednesday (May 24), Durk shared the meaning behind his new album’s title in a social media post to his fans.

“As The Voice, I’m speaking for us all and what we go through that everyone may not realize,” the message read. “Many young men like myself have faced some sort of trauma in their lives. This album is a representation of what transpires through difficult situations and the processes we go through while healing.”

Almost Healed follows 2022’s 7220, which was named after the address of Durk’s grandmother. The 17-song project, which boasted collaborations alongside Future and Summer Walker, became the Chicago talent’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Months after its initial drop, a Reloaded edition of 7220 arrived with 13 songs and assists from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ella Mai.

Outside of music, Durk is expanding into the business world via his NXTG3NZ sneaker collection. “I’ve always loved fashion and now it’s technology, so it just made sense to combine them two,” he explained to REVOLT before revealing that the unique concept was two years in the making. He also provided advice for anyone looking to become an entreprenuer. “You gotta believe in yourself and make sure you’re reading or learning every day and follow your passions,” the OTF head honcho stated. “Do what you love. If you don’t love it, it won’t work.”

Press play on Almost Healed below.