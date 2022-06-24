Lil Durk has had one hell of a year so far in music. From being featured on some of the hottest records to having sold out shows left and right on a successful nationwide tour, the Chicago rapper has certainly been on go mode and with every release, he just gets better and better with time. Over the last decade and counting, Smurk has only elevated with his moves and his talent and he is going to continue to show why he is one of the hottest out today. It took awhile for him to become a household name, but timing is everything! Today (June 24) Durk returns with 14 new records for the deluxe version of his seventh studio album 7220.

Delete again – see y’all on the 24th deluxe 🖤🎸 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 19, 2022

It’s no secret that Lil Durk loves his children, as fans have seen him out and about with them and providing whatever they need in their life. The Chicago rapper loves his kids so much that he lets them get involved with his music in a very touching way. On Wednesday (June 22), Durkio took to his Instagram story with an update regarding the deluxe edition of 7220. According to the OTF boss, his kids served as executive producers and picked which tracks would go on the deluxe. “My kids picked my deluxe I believe in they ears 24th June,” Durk wrote in his story.

If you thought for one second that the “Ah Haa” rapper would slow down you should be ashamed. He just put together a second leg of the 7220 tour and it just might be as lit as the first leg. Laced with 14 new records, Durk enlists EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as features.

