Photo: Screenshot from Lil Durk’s “Therapy Session / Pelle Coat” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

After a short delay, fans will be able to press play on Lil Durk‘s eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, this Friday (May 26). Today (May 25), the OTF frontman dropped off a dual video for the opening tracks “Therapy Session,” which features Alicia Keys, and “Pelle Coat.”

Directed by Steve Cannon for Grade A Films, the clip begins with Durk falling asleep in the back of an SUV before Keys appears in his mind to provide counseling. “Remember that you don’t have to go through this alone, I’m here to listen, you have the voice in this room,” she says. The rest of the visual shows the Chicago talent riding through his hometown while passing notable locations throughout — including a mural of late rapper King Von.

In 2022, Durk liberated 7220, a 17-song effort with additional features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the “3 Headed Goat” rapper’s first solo album to top that chart. Months after its initial release, the platinum-certified body of work received a deluxe upgrade with 13 additional cuts and collaborations alongside Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Check out Lil Durk‘s visual for “Therapy Session / Pelle Coat” and the full tracklisting for Almost Healed below.

Almost Healed tracklist:

  1. “Therapy Session” feat. Alicia Keys
  2. “Pelle Coat”
  3. All My Life” feat. J. Cole
  4. “Never Again”
  5. “Put Em On Ice”
  6. “Big Dawg” feat. Chief Wuk
  7. “Never Imagined” feat. Future
  8. “Sad Songs”
  9. “Before Fajr”
  10. “War Bout It” feat. 21 Savage
  11. “You Got Em”
  12. “Grandson” feat. Kodak Black
  13. “300 Urus”
  14. “Same Side” feat. Rob49
  15. “B12”
  16. “At This Point We Stuck”
  17. “Cross The Globe” feat. Juice WRLD
  18. “Dru Hill”
  19. “Belt2Ass”
  20. “Stand By Me” feat. Morgan Wallen
  21. “Moment of Truth”
