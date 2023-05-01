Photo: Screenshot from Swizz Beatz’s “Say Less” video
By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023

Back in April, Swizz Beatz released his highly anticipated Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP. The six-track project marked the second installment in Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack series and included star-studded features from Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip, and more.

Today (May 1), the legendary producer returns with the latest offering from the body of work, the official music video for “Say Less” featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. The new TajvsTaj-directed clip opts for a striking black-and-white theme complete with monster trucks, lightning, and more. In his opening verse, Durk name-drops some of the rap game’s most elite players:

“I ain’t squashin’ s**t, JAY-Z can tell me, ‘Do it,’ I’ma tell him, ‘No’ (Man, what?)/ OG’s get on the blogs, act likе they killers, most them n**gas h**s (Rat), trenches, I’m like Drake, but I can’t cap, that n**ga baby Hov (Yeah)/ I grew up a screw up, got to heat the crib up with the stove (Yeah), 15 roaches crawled up on my face/ I get a Grammy, I’m on stage with killers how I be at shows (Grrah), no gimmick”

Prior to Vol. 2 was 2022’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 1, a five-song body of work that recruited DJ Premier for executive production duties. That EP housed contributions from the likes of Joey BADA$$, Remy Ma, and Run The Jewels.

Swizz has also been busy this year contributing heavily to the official soundtrack for the most recent season of “Godfather of Harlem.” Lil Durk’s most project release was 2022’s Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2, a compilation offering with his fellow Only The Family members. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie also dropped off his latest LP, Me vs. Myself, in 2022.

Be sure to press play on Swizz Beatz’s brand new music video for “Say Less” featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie down below.

