Hip hop is a precious thing and has been since its birthday (Aug. 11, 1973). The type of influence it has on the world is undeniable and that will not change any time soon. Rappers, producers and creatives alike have paid homage to the beloved genre for years now and with hip hop turning 50 this August, it is a monumental year for all tributes.

We have seen some of the best odes in recent times and today (April 21), Swizz Beatz is the latest to pay the utmost respect with the release of his star-studded EP Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2.

This highly anticipated EP is a part of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack campaign. It is also the follow-up to DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 1 that kicked off the same campaign last year. Every track on the project has its own appeal, but the two standouts would more than likely be “This S**t Right Here,” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Take Em Out,” featuring Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip. The latter sounds like that vintage East Coast gangsta rap, which is the perfect tribute to the mecca’s OG hip hop sound.

Of course, there is a batch of other dope spitters besides Tunechi, Jada and The Butcher. The six-track effort also contains musical contributions from Nas, Fivio Foreign, Bandmanrill, Lil Durk, A Boogie and Jay Electronica to close it out.

While this will certainly not be the last of the hip hop tributes this year, Swizz Beatz did his due diligence to hold fans over until the next musical gift arrives. If you love hip hop, there is no reason why you should not be tuned into this Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP right now.