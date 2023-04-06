Photo: Screenshot from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Water/Money Conversations” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Back in December of 2022, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie blessed the masses with his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, a 22-song tour de force with additional features from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, H.E.R., and more. Today (April 6), REVOLT premieres the NYC star’s latest visual from said release for “Water/Money Conversations.”

Functioning as a dual visual, the clip begins with a shot of A Boogie with his crew during a performance of the 254Bodi and S.Dot-backed “Water (Drowning, Pt. 2).” Eventually, things move from a project housing lobby to a late night function, where the Highbridge talent delivers “Money Conversations” over production from Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer, and Mosaic Music.

Twitter fingers, yeah, I never was the type, back then, all a n**ga knew was swipe, little n**ga, like a fox with the swipers, gotta stay away, stay away from the mice, yeah, flyest in the room, that’s a fact, keep a stick like a witch, but it’s not a damn broom, huh? I know everybody’s not a goon, all shе needed was some hookah and some 1942, huh?”

Me vs. Myself follows the 2020 drop Artist 2.0, a critically acclaimed offering with assists from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Khalid. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 111,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold, eventually earning A Boogie a platinum certification. Months after its initial release, a deluxe edition of Artist 2.0 arrived with nine additional cuts. Since then, the “Look Back At It” rapper continued his momentum by appearing on singles from a variety of big artists, including Snakehips, Dave East, Giggs, SAINt JHN, DJ Khaled, Nas, and David Guetta. Press play on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Water/Money Conversations” video below.

