This Friday (Dec. 9), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will unveil his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, which will contain 22 tracks and contributions from Roddy Ricch, G. Herbo, Lil Durk, H.E.R., and more. Yesterday (Dec. 6), the Bronx star decided to drop off a new single from the project titled “Water (Drowning Pt. 2),” a collaboration with Kodak Black that serves as the sequel to the 2017 hit “Drowning.” Produced by 254Bodi and S.Dot, the melodic offering sees the two rapping about A Boogie’s hometown, street life, women, and more:

“My role model brought my head up at 13, 50 Cent taught me how to rob, and then my mom moved me to Florida to finish high school, and that’s when I caught the charge, bought a double R, treated it like a Mercedes, girl, I swear to God, and I’m from New York, you can call me baby, baby like I’m Biggie Smalls, the way you be, the way you be sayin’ my name, yeah, I’m wavy, you throwin’ it back, different angles…”

Me vs. Myself will follow 2020’s Artist 2.0, a 20-song body of work that featured appearances from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Khalid. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 111,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold, eventually earning A Boogie a platinum certification. Months after its initial release, a deluxe edition of Artist 2.0 arrived with nine additional cuts. Since then, the “Look Back At It” rapper continued his momentum by appearing on singles from peers across genres, including Snakehips, Dave East, Giggs, SAINt JHN, DJ Khaled, Nas, and David Guetta. He also served up an appetizer, the EP B4 AVA, to get fans prepared for the forthcoming effort. Press play on a visualizer for “Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” below.