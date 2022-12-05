A Boogie is finally ready to drop his highly anticipated album Me vs. Myself. Today (Dec. 5), he shared his 22-song tracklist on Instagram, the same one he posted on Oct. 27 when he planned to drop his album on Nov. 4.

The Bronx artist delayed the project because he didn’t want to interfere with the release of Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss.

Well, now fans have an official date: Dec. 9. The caption under the tracklist photo read, “ME VS. MYSELF THIS FRIDAY.”

Out of the 22 songs he’ll be releasing, fans already heard six of them: “24 Hours “(feat. Lil Durk) “Man in the Mirror,” “Playa” featuring H.E.R., “Take Shots” (feat. Tory Lanez), “Ballin,” and “B.R.O ” featuring Roddy Ricch. He also dropped a sequel to his biggest career hit “Drowning” featuring Kodak Black. Along with the previously mentioned features on the album, G Herbo and Don Q are included too.

Last year, he spoke with HipHopDX about this project. Even though Me vs. Myself will be the HighBridge artist’s first album post-pandemic album, he feels good about the project.

“I’m at a part of my career where I’m addicted to what I’m doing,” he said. “Every part of this step — even if it’s a failure in life — it’s like another journey to where I’m going, and I appreciate this whole process. I’m having so much fun with the process.”

He added, “I’m definitely one of those top guys now. I’m not where I want to be yet, but you already know what I’m going for. Number one, and we’re not settling for anything less. I used to settle for less because I never had that goal to look all the way up there. But now that we looking up there, it’s looking scary for a lot of people.”

Along with dropping new music, A Boogie is returning to the stage. Next Friday, Dec. 16, he will be performing in front of a sold-out crowd at The Apollo Theater in Harlem. Then, he will be gearing up for his 15-city tour that will kick off in Denver next February.