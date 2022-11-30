50 Cent is standing 10 toes down for his friend Eminem. In a recent interview, Fif explained why he feels the Detroit native has yet to truly receive his flowers for the influence he has had on hip hop culture.

In a clip that began circulating online this week, the “In Da Club” rapper said, “I love Em, and I don’t think people credit him for everything. The growth of our culture should be a trophy for Eminem.”

In the interview, which was originally published on Nov. 23, 50 Cent went on to praise Eminem for raising the bar on the level of success he and other emcees can achieve. “Me personally and my career is a reflection of my association to Em. Prior to my record coming out, the most I’ve seen a Black male solo hip hop artist sell was five million copies on 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me. It was a double CD. It was the first [time] I saw something go diamond,” explained the entertainment mogul.

Eminem discovered and signed 50 Cent to his Shady Records, an imprint under Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records, in 2002. The “Power” co-creator released two albums, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and The Massacre, under Slim Shady. 50 Cent noted that, “To have my first album sell 13 million records, if you discredit or disassociate that fact that I’m in association to Eminem, who’s selling 23 million records on The Marshall Mathers LP, you just a f**king idiot.”

He went on to say that aside from his grandmother, who raised him, Eminem is the only person who has looked out for him in ways that supersede the expectations of a business relationship. “I love him to death… He’s in a tight second spot in my life for people who’ve done things for me that they didn’t have to,” said 50.

To date, the “Lose Yourself” lyricist has sold more than 200 million records, making him the best-selling rapper in the history of hip hop. This year, the longtime collaborators won an Emmy alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige for their 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. It was the first Emmy win for each of the stars as well as the first time the halftime show has won the Outstanding Variety Special category.

50 Cent’s full interview is below.