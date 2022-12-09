Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  12.09.2022

There is no secret that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a fan favorite amongst the younger generation these days and rightfully so. The man is a genreless superstar in his own right and he exceeds the expectations every chance he gets. With the abundance of new music we have received in 2022, A Boogie came through at the perfect time with this new release. It has now been over a year since the release of A Boogie Vs. Artist and fans have patiently waited. Today (Dec. 9), the wait is over and fans were gifted early for Christmas with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself.

New York’s music scene has undergone major changes since Boogie first made his mark. However, based on the reception singles “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” featuring Roddy Ricch and “Playa” featuring H.E.R. have received, Boogie’s signature melodic sound is still a hit amongst hip hop fans. His sound is not the only thing Boogie has remained true to. The album’s cover image follows the same thread of animated artwork splashed across his entire discography.

Me Vs. Myself finally sees the light of day after A Boogie delayed the project from its initial Nov. 4 release date to avoid competing with Drake and 21 Savage’s latest album, Her Loss. “Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that #HOODIESZN,” he wrote with a series of laughing emojis on his Instagram Story.

The LP contains 22 records and includes features from Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez, G Herbo and H.E.R. Closing out 2022 with a bang, do you think Boogie has one of the hardest releases this year? Check it out now.

