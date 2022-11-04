Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  11.04.2022

Drake has a lot to say on his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, which dropped at midnight on Friday (Nov. 4). One of the few people responding to the jabs on the project is Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams. 

In the single “Middle of the Ocean,” Drizzy talks directly to Williams — who he allegedly dated briefly years ago — calling her hubby “a groupie.” He raps: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.” 

It didn’t take long for Ohanian to respond to the stray, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the now-viral line. “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do. Including being the best groupie for my wife [and] daughter,” he said, accompanied by a photo of their child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 5.

The response concluded a short thread in which he explained what he’s been doing since leaving Reddit in 2020. “It’s cliché, but life changed when I became a husband [and] papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman,” he wrote. “In Serena Williams, I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater. And in 776, I found partners [and a] team who do the same.”

He added, “I’m grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr. will see me doing now. Creating one multibillion-dollar company (and seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, [and] now we’re going to scale that using software [and] empathy.” Williams responded to her husband’s thread with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Check out Alexis and Williams’ response to Drake’s “Middle of the Ocean” jab down below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Alexis Ohanian
Drake
Serena Williams

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Herschel Walker on his life, career & college athletes getting paid | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” football legend Herschel Walker ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.03.2022
News

Gucci Mane signs and drops Baby Racks in one day after insensitive tweet about Takeoff's shooting

Gucci Mane confirmed on his Twitter account on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that he signed and ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  11.02.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Excellent | ‘Bet on Black’

Aspiring Black entrepreneurs The Guilty Grape, Sugar Doh, and The Lab Drawer pitch their ideas ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.01.2022
Maconomics

The future of cryptocurrency | 'Maconomics'

In an all-new “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into what is going on in the ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2022
View More