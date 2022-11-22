Last week, Roddy Ricch marked his return with Feed Tha Streets III, a 15-song body of work with additional assists from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, the latter of whom appeared on the single “Twin.” Produced by Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, and Byrd, “Twin” sees the two rappers trading bars about their wealthy lifestyles:

“That’s my twin, GLE, matchin’ Benz, and my tint, five percent, f**k around, pay your rent, Tamia, Tamera, we draped down in karats, I flew out to London to blow a bag at Harrods, I shut down the currency exchange, across the street from my hotel, bought every fragrance you could see, so when I walk by you can smell, call up Durkio, I need a evil twin in this b**ch, twenties, fifties, hundreds, I barely see some tens in this b**ch, all it take, all I know, front row, fashion show, Balenciaga, the Paris way…”

Shot by Jerry Production, the accompanying clip for “Twin” shows Roddy and Durk bringing the song’s chorus to life by riding around Los Angeles in matching Mercedes-Benz SUVs. Viewers can also spot the Compton-to-Chicago duo on a luxury shopping trip.

Last December, Roddy liberated his sophomore studio LP, Live Life Fast, which contained 18 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, the late Takeoff, and more. The project peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 62,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Since then, the “Die Young” talent remained on the radar via a slew of featured appearances on songs like Doe Boy’s “REAL RECOGNIZE REAL,” 2 Chainz’s “Outstanding,” Post Malone’s “Cooped Up,” and Lil Baby’s “From Now On.” He also dropped off the quick-strike EP The Big 3, which was led by the well-received “Real Talk.” Press play on Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk’s “Twin” video below.