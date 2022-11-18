Thanksgiving would not be complete without these three things: food, family and new music from Roddy Ricch. Like DJ Drama, the Compton rapper is known to deliver around this time in one way or the other. Although his sophomore album, Live Life Fast, was not met with the same praise as his debut album, the diamond-certified artist is taking this opportunity to prove to the world that he is still an elite artist. Despite the slight fork in the road, Roddy is still in a lane of his own sitting comfortably. Today (Nov. 18), the “High Fashion” rapper delivers his third full-length album Feed The Streets 3.

PSA: literally no one should give a fuck about anything besides roddy ricch’s album that’s dropping on friday. — rr❤️‍🔥 (@roddysupremacy) November 16, 2022

Ahead of the LP release, Roddy Ricch shared with Zane Lowe that he approached this album by wanting to have more fun. “I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album. At this point, we’re not worried about… I feel like just, I didn’t want to worry about too much outside things,” he said. “I didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio. I wanted to worry about the music the most and give my fans the best experience. And even just meeting your fans where they are or not meeting them where they are, but just making music and putting it in a space to where it is fun, they can enjoy it and that’s what it’s about.”

The LP is laced with 15 records and two features from the likes of Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Roddy Ricch is here to make a statement with Feed The Streets 3 and does not show any signs of fatigueness in his step. Check it out now!