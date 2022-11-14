Photo: Cover art for Roddy Ricch’s “Twin”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.14.2022

This Friday (Nov. 18), Roddy Ricch will unveil the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series, which will contain 15 new songs and additional features from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, the latter of whom appears on the Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, and Byrd-produced “Twin.” Today (Nov. 14), fans can now enjoy “Twin,” which sees the two hip hop frontrunners showing their mutual respect for each other while boasting about their high-end lifestyles:

“We draped down in karats, I flew out to London to blow a bag at Harrods, I shut down the currency exchange, across the street from my hotel, bought every fragrance you could see, so when I walk by you can smell, call up Durkio, I need a evil twin in this b**ch, 20s, 50s, 100s, I barеly see some 10s in this b**ch, ay, all it take, all I know, front row, fashion show, Balenciaga, the Paris way, Kim K, better get back with Ye, ay, twin, that’s my twin, GLE, matchin’ Benz…”

Feed Tha Streets III will follow last year’s Live Life Fast, an 18-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Gunna, Takeoff, and more. The project peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 62,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Feed Tha Streets II made landfall in 2018 and earned Roddy a gold certification. Press play on “Twin” and check out the full tracklisting for Feed Tha Streets III below.

Feed Tha Streets 3 tracklist:

  1. “Just Because”
  2. “King Size”
  3. “Heavier”
  4. “Blue Cheese”
  5. “Favor for a Favor”
  6. “Twin” feat. Lil Durk
  7. “Aston Marton Truck”
  8. “Get Swept”
  9. “Belly of the Beast”
  10. “Stop Breathing”
  11. “Fade Away”
  12. “#1 Freak” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  13. “Pressure”
  14. “No Rest”
  15. “Letter to My Son”
