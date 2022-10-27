Yesterday (Oct. 26), Lil Durk decided to bless the masses with a new visual for “Risky,” a Chopsquad DJ-produced offering that’s full of bars about street politics, staying true to his team, and more:

“Why you run and got your gun, so you gon’ let him die? I come from a block, you catch a opp, you hit him 20 times, catch a n**ga who you love to slide with, make a shooter cry, can’t be ’round my dawg, I still’ll risk it, I know Zoo will drive, we tell bro nem, ‘Chill, don’t gotta speed, this like a Uber ride,’ pull up on my side, I got two Dracs, this s**t like suicide, speedin’ on the E-way, off them pills, you don’t know who’ll crash, backdoor, all across the city, you don’t know who the guys, n**ga…”

Courtesy of Jerry Production, the accompanying clip for “Risky” shows Durk delivering his rhymes from in front of his childhood home. Elsewhere, the Chicago star hangs with his crew and hops on a private jet.

Back in March, the “Shoot Sum” rapper liberated his seventh studio LP, 7220, a 17-song body of work with additional features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. The project became Durk’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 120,500 first-week album-equivalent units sold (he previously achieved a chart-topper alongside Lil Baby with 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes). A couple of months after its initial release, fans were treated to a deluxe edition of 7220, complete with 13 cuts and assists from Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Press play on Lil Durk’s “Risky” video below. For those who missed it, you can enjoy 7220 (Deluxe) in its entirety here.