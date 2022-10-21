Currently, Roddy Ricch is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project Feed The Streets III, which thus far has been led by the well-received singles “Stop Breathing” and “Ghetto Superstar” with G Herbo and Doe Boy. Today (Oct. 21), he drops off another track titled “Aston Martin Truck,” an Aaron Bow, Byrd, and Teddy Walton-produced offering filled with boastful lines about the Compton emcee’s wealth and lifestyle:

“I been diggin’ your b**ch, I been diggin’ your b**ch, I’m the heartbreak king, and you went back and bought another diamond ring, I’m about my money, I’m about my cake, I’m about my cream, I keep tellin’ you n**gas, I’m in love with lean, cross on my wrist, ay, Elliot got me right, stop, I hate my Cullinan, can’t fit in a tight spot, Aston Martin truck, ride the tail off, had to get a new butler, four new maids to clean my house, give my momma, my daddy, and day-one n**gas a key to my house, made $500,000 every time you see me out…”

Directed by 20K, the accompanying clip for “Aston Martin Truck” brings us into Roddy Ricch‘s world of fame and fortune. Viewers can see him riding in a helicopter, mobbing heavy with a crew of dirtbike riders, going jewelry shopping, and more.

Feed The Streets III will follow last December’s LIVE LIFE FAST, an 18-track album with a wealth of appearances from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna. The project was both a critical and commercial success, peaking within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Press play on Roddy Ricch’s “Aston Martin Truck” video below.