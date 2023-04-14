Lil Durk has always found ways to give back to his community, and he just added another effort onto his growing list. Today (April 14), the chart-topping artist announced The Durk Banks Endowment Fund, a brand-new initiative aimed at providing exceptional students from his hometown of Chicago with scholarships to Howard University.

In addition, Neighborhood Heroes and Durk are also donating an $250,000 directly to support students from Chicago receiving Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE) Grant. The grant serves to “provide additional funding to students enrolled at the university with the greatest financial need, with the goal of helping students stay in school and graduate on time.”

“I feel it’s my responsibility to reach back to the kids, especially those that are growing up in my community,” said the “Mad Max” rapper via press release. “These kids have to be our biggest investment as they’re our future leaders. They are destined for greatness, and I’m encouraging others to join my team’s efforts to help pave their way.”

“We are incredibly grateful to be the recipients of such generous support from Lil Durk, the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, and Amazon Music. Not only did they lend their support to the premier event run by and for Howard University students, but they also left a lasting impression by offering a gift that will continue to benefit Howard students for a long time to come,” said Cynthia Evers, PhD, vice president for student affairs at Howard University.

The 30-year-old rapper’s latest music release was his 2022 Loyal Bros 2 compilation, the sequel to 2021’s Loyal Bros. The project housed contributions from Future, Kodak Black, Lil Zay Osama, BIG30, Icewear Vezzo, Trippie Redd, and Durk’s Only The Family collective. Prior to that was 7220, his solo LP that boasted hits like “What Happened To Virgil” featuring Gunna and “Broadway Girls” featuring Morgan Wallen.