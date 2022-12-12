On Dec. 19, REVOLT and OASIS Investment Group will come together for REBUILD: Chicago. The one-day event will take place in the Harold Washington Culture Center and will feature panels, town hall discussions, and much more, all of which is geared toward empowering low-income neighborhoods within the Windy City. Block World Order creator 19 KEYS and boxer-turned-entrepreneur Mike Rashid have also been tapped as contributing partners.

Faheem Muhammed and Michael Amir founded OASIS on Chicago’s South Side with a mission to create generational wealth amongst their own. Muhammad, who is also the company’s chief information officer, spoke on the intent behind the overall movement:

“REBUILD: Chicago is the first opportunity to show the strength in our unity from an economic perspective through real estate. We tried voting, we tried protesting, we tried marching, now let’s try our unity.”

Chief Executive Officer Amir further explained the importance of buying back the block: “It’s time to reclaim ownership of our communities. The solution to the majority of our people’s problems begin with ownership. We’ve waited long enough for others to help us, it’s time we help ourselves.”

In addition to Illinois’ major metropolis, REBUILD aims to educate impoverished Black communities all over the United States about acquiring properties and show the power that stems from bringing us all together for a common goal. It was this type of initiative that caught the attention of Combs Enterprises Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham:

“What attracted me initially was the brothers involved and the overall mission I felt was a simplified approach to group economics. There are so many different ways to fix our communities; I feel real estate and ownership is something everyone can understand.”

Those interested can head over to Eventbrite to purchase their tickets. You can also check out the official flyer for REBUILD: Chicago below.