Lewis Hamilton has officially joined the ownership group looking to take over the NFL’s Denver Broncos, BBC reports.

The group, which is led by Walmart’s Rob Walton and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, announced that Hamilton will be the latest high-profile investor to join the team.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” said Walton in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Hamilton, who is the first Black Formula One driver, expressed his excitement to join the group looking to become the owner of the NFL organization.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story,” said the 37-year-old via Twitter. “Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

Currently, Hamilton holds the Formula One record with a total of 103 race wins. Last week, he finished second in the Hungarian Grand Prix and currently comes in at No.6 in this year’s driver standings.

Although the ownership group is led by Walton and Rice, it includes the Walmart heir’s daughter and her husband, as well as co-CEO of Ariel Investments, Mellody Hobson, who have all agreed to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hobson is set to become the first Black female NFL minority owner. The race to own the team has included alleged interest from familiar faces like JAY-Z, Jeff Bezos, and Robert F. Smith.

To secure the deal, the ownership team will need the approval of 24 of the 32 current NFL owners. The vote is set to take place on Aug. 9 and would set a record for the US sports franchise.