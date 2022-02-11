Antonio Brown, the president of Donda Sports, has his eyes on the Denver Broncos. In a tweet on Thursday (Feb. 10), the former wide receiver announced that as the newly appointed president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports, he wants to buy the Colorado NFL team.

“Donda Sports want to buy the Broncos who with me,” Brown tweeted, adding, “NFL CALL YE.”

The Broncos are currently looking for a buyer as current owner Pat Bowlen recently announced he’s ready to sell the NLF team, which he’s owned since 1984. According to ESPN, the Broncos is valued at around $4 billion, making the potential sale the biggest deal in North American sports history.

Last year, JAY-Z was rumored to be interested in buying the Broncos. A report from Front Office Sports claimed at the time that both Hov and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos were in the running for the team’s new owner. However, a source close to JAY later denied that the hip hop mogul was looking to buy the team.

As reported by REVOLT, Brown was announced as the new president of Donda Sports this week after officially joining the organization earlier this month. He’s already made one large purchase in the new position — buying an owner’s suite and six VIP tickets to this weekend’s Super Bowl LVI. Brown bought tickets to the game, which is reportedly the most expensive in Super Bowl history, for $2 million.

“As president, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this year’s SUPERBOWL LVI,” he announced. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown added that the tickets will go to kids and their families as part of a Donda Sports-led community event. See Brown’s tweets about buying the Denver Broncos below.

