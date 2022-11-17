For Thursday’s (Nov. 17) “Big Facts” episode, the family had a powerful conversation with 600 Breezy. Born Antonio Valentino King, the Chicago rapper talked about growing up in the streets, the way music influenced his life, overcoming drug and codeine addiction, and how we can speak to the youth about making better decisions.

Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade journeyed through Breezy’s childhood in the trenches. He came up near neighborhoods of other emcees like G Herbo, Chief Keef, and he was also a few blocks away from Lil Durk’s stomping grounds. He talked about how Chicago shifted the focus of the music industry from drugs to shooting and killing one another. He called it “the drill wave,” a whole genre about murder. The BreezoMatic rapper admitted that his first song was a diss song. L’A Capone was an admired soldier of the Chi and was fatally shot in 2013. Breezy started rapping because of the beef that was ensuing in relation to Capone’s death and said that his success as an artist was an accident. He posted his song on YouTube with no video, gaining around 100,000 views. The song went up in numbers after adding visuals to go with the debut track.

As a father of two, it was important for 600 Breezy to talk about the influence artists have on the youth today and how vital is. He pondered about the way trap music motivated him as a kid growing up in an inner city: “I was listening to Gucci and them, to this day that’s still my favorite artist… I was a shorty, and these n**gas got all this jewelry on, so it’s like that’s all I saw.” He acknowledged entertainers like Chance the Rapper for being one of the few artists who don’t have to rap about a street lifestyle. However, he admitted the young community of Chicago is hearing gunshots in their everyday lives, so they want to hear the music they relate to the most. Big Bank asked what he thinks he could do to make a difference and shift the message. “I would just let them shorties know it ain’t all right. I would let them know we took real traumatizing losses, n**gas in jail for the rest of their lives,” Breezy responded.

Additionally, the Chicago emcee confirmed to DJ Scream that he has kicked the drug and codeine habit that almost took his life. After his near-death experience, along with having lost so much weight, he knew he had to make better decisions that would keep him healthy. “I damn near overdosed off of ecstasy, that s**t had a little bit of fentanyl in it.” The “Don’t Get Smoked” emcee reassured the legendary podcast hosts that after maintaining his new weight and healthier habits, he feels much better. He encouraged the viewers to “be healthy, get some money and do some other sh**t.”

Moreover, although therapy is a topic of discussion more often these days, it isn’t prominent everywhere. So when the ”Big Facts” family asked 600 if he’s ever taken time to seek professional therapy, he revealed he only did so when it was required to avoid jail time. He responded with concern about speaking to a stranger regarding the things he has seen or may have been involved in. As the family reminded viewers of HIPAA laws and the benefits of therapy for the Black community, Big Bank reiterated how it can help people comprehend some undiagnosed traumas and navigate triggering moments.

“Retaliation is out now, it’s different, it’s radio play and street s**t on there too… I’m coming different,” he declared.

