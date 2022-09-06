Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.06.2022

Today (Sept. 6), fans are sending 600Breezy words of encouragement after the “3AM in MS Freestyle” rapper shared that his girlfriend ended her life. The 31-year-old shared two emotional posts on his Instagram account announcing that his girlfriend Raven died by suicide.

“Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us[?] I was coming back home. I promised you I would,” he began in the first post. 600Breezy continued, “You just gone leave me forever? You [know] how many people love you, Raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.” The artist shared how her untimely death will have a lasting impact on him.

“I’m f**ked up for the rest of my life, baby. Mentally you just finished me. I’m shaking. I’m crying. I love you so much, stinky pie. My woman, my wife, my life. You pushed me away so you can do this??? I would’ve died with you, Raven. I did any and everything for you. I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson. I’ll see you soon, baby. God help me, please,” 600Breezy added.

 

“The best [two] years of my life” was how the Chicago artist remembered his time with his girlfriend. While sharing multiple pictures of the pair during their happier times, he asked for strength. “God, I need you. Please help me, please. What did I do to deserve this?? You took my friends and my girl???” 600Breezy wrote. Fans flooded his Instagram comment section with words of support.

One person wrote, “I’m soooo sorry gang! Soo sooo sorry! Please pray!! You gotta pray! Not later, but NOW! It’s OK [to] let that s**t out, but ask for strength! He’s right next to you! I promise. WE [ARE] HERE FOR YOU!!!! [You’re] not alone, bro!!!” Another commented, “You never know what someone is going through. No matter what this IG s**t shows. Keep ya head high, King. I hope your art eases your pain.” We will continue to keep their family, friends and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

 

600Breezy

