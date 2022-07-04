This past Saturday (July 2) marked a year since the release of G Herbo‘s fourth studio LP 25. That project contained 19 songs and additional contributions from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel, the last of whom provided an assist on the standout cut “Drill.” Produced by Luca Vialli, “Drill” brings Chicago and Brooklyn together with hard-hitting bars that show how similar street life is in both territories:

“‘Member what happened to the last one, hopped out and smashed ’em, lil’ brodie blast ’em, oppers see me on the plasma, I know they mad, we used to harass ’em, took a rap check, bought high seats, only for action, don’t care if we crash ’em, gotta learn how to war, shit not sweet, met lil’ cuz ‘cross town for a swap meet, never seen a nigga get hit? Just watch me, nights I couldn’t sleep, takin’ Perky and Roxy, we only sparin’ him, we see a car seat, he in the area and said he gon’ pop me…”

In celebration of 25‘s one-year anniversary, G Herbo decided to liberate a video for “Drill” that sees direction from A Zae Production. The clip shows Rebel linking up with his Chi-Town counterpart in different locations, including a quick market with a mob of people and in the backseat of a high-end SUV.

In addition to “Drill,” G Herbo blessed his fans with 25 pictures and videos taken during his 25 album campaign. A visit to his Instagram will reveal shots of different freestyles, intimate pictures with family, notable performances, and more. The more hardcore supporters were also probably delighted to see that the merch on G Herbo’s website had a 25% off promotion over the weekend.

Press play on G Herbo and Rowdy Rebel‘s “Drill” visual below.