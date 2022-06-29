It’s been about a year since Rowdy Rebel announced his long-awaited debut LP Sacrifices. Since then, the Brooklyn talent has kept fans fed with loose cuts like “Jesse Owens” with NAV, “9 Bridge” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “Rowdy vs. Rebel,” and “Woo Nina.” In addition to his own work, Rowdy has also stolen the spotlight on songs like Young Thug’s “Came and Saw,” 42 Dugg’s “Still Catching Cases,” G Herbo’s “Drill,” Giggs’ “Differences,” and Doe Boy’s “AIN’T MY FAULT.” He’s even reconnected with his GS9 cohort Bobby Shmurda on the infectious “Shmoney.”

Yesterday, Rowdy added to that with “SPOTTEMGOTTEM,” a collaboration alongside Dee Billz that’s full of the street-oriented bars that Rowdy and his crew are well-known for:

“Rowdy spot ’em, got ’em, drop ’em … I’ma put it to his noggin, I know niggas out here plottin, I know niggas really frontin’, drop the window, tap the button, what the fuck is all this fussin’? My new gun is made in Russian, want smoke wit’ the gang no talk, last niggas that tried they lost, nigga you better sit for your boss, choppa spittin’ like Kendrick Lamar…”

“SPOTTEMGOTTEM” also comes with a matching video that brings viewers to Rowdy‘s hometown. Keeping the same energy as the song, the artists deliver their rhymes in different locations as a large crowd catches vibes around them.

At the top of the year, Rowdy sat down with L.A. community leader Big U for his “Checc’n-In Podcast,” where he spoke on the upside of his highly publicized prison sentence, the result of a 2014 arrest for conspiracy and weapons charges:

“That six years helped me … jail time can help you or break you, make you whatever, time is whatever you make it.”

Press play on Rowdy Rebel and Dee Billz’s “SPOTTEMGOTTEM” video below.