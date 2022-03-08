Over the weekend, Rowdy Rebel decided to drop off a new freestyle over Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA” instrumental, which sees production from Southside, TooDope, Nuki, JiggaSosa, NFE Paris, and TM88. Just like the original release, “Ah Haa Freestyle” sees the GS9 emcee keeping the subject matter very street-oriented:

“I told niggas when I came home I was gon’ reroute, but I’m back up in this bitch, tryna see what this shit ’bout, I told niggas if they bend my block then bend it back, if them niggas send some shots our way, then send it back … we don’t type on internets, bitch we ain’t into that, shot a couple, took a few, that beef was the end of that…”

“Ah Haa Freestyle” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of G-Train Productions, which sees Rowdy Rebel mobbing heavy in what looks like an apartment complex. The clip ends with the Brooklynite speaking to fellow crew member Cueno — the once-budding talent was given a sentence of 117 to 130 years back in 2017.

Rowdy Rebel was released from prison back in 2020 following his own six-year sentence. Since then, he’s officially released two singles, “Jesse Owens” with NAV and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and is said to be putting the final touches on his official debut LP (said to be titled Sacrifices). In addition, Rebel has also jumped on a slew of top tier songs from his peers, including Funkmaster Flex’s “Re Route,” CJ’s “Whoopty NYC,” Young Thug’s “Came and Saw,” Fivio Foreign’s “Creepin,” 42 Dugg’s “Still Catching Cases,” G Herbo’s “Drill,” Pressa’s “Dead Body,” Giggs’ “Differences,” Doe Boy’s “AIN’T MY FAULT,” and “Shmoney,” the last of which saw Rebel alongside Migos’ Quavo and long-time partner-in-rhyme Bobby Shmurda.

Press play on Rowdy Rebel‘s “Ah Haa Freestyle” video below.