Rowdy Rebel has definitely been blessing his fans with new music, both as an incredible feature and a top tier hitmaker in his own right. This week, the Brooklyn emcee made a visit to Funk Flex at HOT97, where he and fellow Drizzy Juliano and Kaimikaze Kai provided a proper cypher over instrumentals for Mobb Deep‘s “Quiet Storm” and JAY-Z‘s “You, Me, Him and Her.” As revealed on social media, the final beat played came courtesy of DB and Jambo, who provided the proper close-out for some of Rowdy‘s best bars to date.

Since being released from prison just before 2021 arrived, Rowdy has been on a tear, collaborating with the likes of CJ, Young Thug and Young Stoner Life, 42 Dugg, Doe Boy, G Herbo, Giggs, and (of course) his longtime friend and collaborator Bobby Shmurda. He’s also released loose cuts like “Jesse Owens” with NAV and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Tonight (April 8), he’ll add to that with “Rowdy vs. Rebel,” a Peter Gundry, LeTurtle, and FlossyDraco-backed effort that will appear on Rowdy‘s forthcoming project of the same name.

In a recent interview with DJ Self at Power 105, where he spoke on what fans can expect from the new body of work. He also explained the meaning behind the debut LP’s title:

“So, ‘Rowdy vs. Rebel,’ I’m dropping on the 8th, that’s my single. And then the album — matter fact, I’ma drop another single after ‘Rowdy vs. Rebel’ just to cook up the streets again. But my album name is Rowdy vs. Rebel too. So I’ll give out tracks like, the Rowdys, you feel me, on some music type side, and then I’ll just give some tracks to the Rebels on some straight bullshit. Like, yea … I’m focused man.”

You can check out Rowdy‘s Funk Flex freestyle and DJ Self sit-down below.