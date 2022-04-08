Soon, Rowdy Rebel will bless the world with his debut studio LP Rowdy vs. Rebel, which — as previously reported by REVOLT — the rapper explained in an interview with DJ Self will be effectively split into his two personalities:

“So I’ll give out tracks like, the Rowdys, you feel me, on some music type side, and then I’ll just give some tracks to the Rebels on some straight bullshit. Like, yea … I’m focused man.”

Today (April 8), Rowdy decided to liberate the album’s title track, a drill banger that sees production from Peter Gundry, LeTurtle, and FlossyDraco. As such, the GS9 star wasted no time delivering some of his hardest bars to date:

“If we see a opp, then nigga, we dumpin’, four get to knockin’ on ’em, we gon’ jump ’em, and my bro got the beatin’ on ’em, get to punchin’, makin’ a movie scene all in public, niggas be tryna tell me, ‘Rowdy, chill,’ but Rebel really never nothin’, Rebel the one that be bussin’, Rowdy the one with the jewelry bussin’, Rebel thе one the be slidin’, Rowdy thе one that be chillin’ and hidin’…”

Despite his six-year sentence alongside Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy’s name remained in the proverbial streets thanks to well-received mixtapes like Shmoney Shmurda (with GS9), Remain Silent, and Shmoney Keeps Calling. Upon his celebrated release in 2020, Rowdy’s almost immediately hit the ground running with the singles “Re Route” with Funkmaster Flex, “Jesse Owens” with NAV, and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The Brooklyn talent has also became a big featured artist, providing his brand of bars for the likes of the late Pop Smoke, CJ, Pressa, Giggs, and Doe Boy.

Press play on “Rowdy vs. Rebel.” As also stated in the above interview, the album should be arriving no later than May.