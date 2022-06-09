Within the next few weeks, Rowdy Rebel will bless the world with his debut studio LP. As previously reported by REVOLT — the rapper explained in an interview with DJ Self will be effectively split into his two personalities:

“So I’ll give out tracks like, the Rowdys, you feel me, on some music type side, and then I’ll just give some tracks to the Rebels on some straight bullshit. Like, yea … I’m focused man.”

This week, he returns to present a brand new track to keep the energy flowing. His freshly released “Woo Nina” single arrives with an accompanying video that is directed by G-Train and sees Rowdy taking over the streets of Brooklyn with his flow:

I got real n***as that’s with me, that’s on go, thought y’all knew that/ Y’all spun through my block but y’all missed, why y’all do that? (Slide)/ GS9 my gang, Rowdy my name, n***a never, “Who that?”/ If I tell top Shmoney and fame, he only that way, spin that coupe back (Ayo, spin bro)

When I brrr, n***a, brr back (Brrr), when I shoot, they don’t shoot back (Boom)/ When I, “Woo Nina” (Woo), n***a, Woo back/ That Draco got fifty in that drum, n***a, move back (Boy) Every time I pop out with my gang

Just prior to this, the NY rapper also shared his “Rowdy vs. Rebel” single. Upon his celebrated release back in 2020, Rowdy’s immediately hit the ground running with releases like “Re-Route” with Funkmaster Flex, “Jesse Owens” with NAV, and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The Brooklyn talent has also became a big featured artist, providing his brand of bars for the likes of the late Pop Smoke, CJ, Pressa, Giggs, and Doe Boy.

Be sure to press play on Rowdy Rebel’s “Woo Nina” video down below.