Jnr Choi’s mega-viral “TO THE MOON” track lives on this week as the London star unveils a brand new version of his smash hit. The original that dropped in November of last year originally consisted of Jnr Choi as well as Sam Tompkins’ infectious hook, and now, the latest version features fresh verses from Russ Millions, M24, G Herbo and Fivio who all provide the song with their distinctive flair. On the new remix, Fivio takes control by kicking it off with his set of bars:

I feel like I need my city (My city) they want me to move (They want me to move)/ But I can’t leave my city (Nah) Huh, if he not with me then he not with me (Uh) Charities (Charities), gift bags (Gift bags)/ Everything’s given, I feed my city whole city tryin’, they need my pity (Uh)/ He can’t talk if she not litty (Uh) don’t ask me how I treat my bitties (Nah)

I don’t spill tea, I keep my innies (Nah) yeah, I’m on the move again (I’m on the move again) and I’m with some hooligans/ I did some things that I probably’ll do again (Yeah) I lost some friends that I probably’ll lose again/ His name is Fivi, you probably could Google him

In 2021, Jnr Choi shared his SS21 album, which included 15 tracks and boasted features from Manna, Vinch, and One Mojo. In terms of what his co-stars have been up to, Russ has continued to deliver a slew of singles recently, including “Big Shark,” “Exciting,” “Reggae & Calypso,” and “6:30.” G Herbo shared his 25 album a few months ago and Fivio Foreign just shared his long-awaited B.I.B.L.E album last month.

Be sure to press play on TO THE MOON (Remix)” by Jnr Choi down below.