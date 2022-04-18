The past couple of years have been pretty major for Russ Millions. Back in 2020, he released the projects One Of A Kind, Russ Hour, and My Son: The EP, collaborating alongside the likes of and Ms Banks, Swarmz, Buni, and Tion Wayne. The following year would see him re-connecting with Tion for “Body,” a runaway hit that, with the aid of a star-studded remix alongside ArrDee, Fivio Foreign, Bugzy Malone, and more, would both land the British duo at the top of the UK Singles chart and earn them a Platinum plaque.

Since then, Russ has continued to deliver a slew of top-tier singles, including “Big Shark,” “Exciting,” “Reggae & Calypso,” and “6:30,” the last of which spawned another remix with the aid of Loski, DoRoad, and Nito NB. Last week, he added to that with “Backseat,” a Gotcha-produced effort that sees Russ mixing bars about sex, marijuana, and violence:

“Chat dem ah chat, they cannot attack me, gun lean, gyal get fuck on the back seat, tek time baby, you’re tryna khalaas me, bedroom bully gyal, tek off ya pantie, chat dem ah chat, they cannot attack me, gun lean, gyal get fuck on the back seat, tek time baby, you’re tryna khalaas me, bedroom bully gyal, tek off ya pantie, Cali weed, I love, lick him down with that, take time when I hit it, she grabbed man’s dick with acrylics, more time, anywhere I go I stay wid it, and If I don’t, brodie’s rollin’ wid it…”

Directed by Isa Perez, the accompanying visual for “Backseat” sees Russ Millions breaking out some dance moves at a red cup function with some beautiful people. Said party remains lit enough that all attendees continue to catch vibes even after nightfall.

Check out Russ Millions‘ “Backseat” video for yourself.