This past weekend, ArrDee unveiled his official debut body of work Pier Pressure, which contains 14 songs and additional appearances from Aitch, Tion Wayne, Russ Millions, Bugzy Malone, Digga D, Fivio Foreign, and more. The project opens the HARGO-produced “Locker,” which serves as a proper introduction for those who might not be familiar with the rising Brighton talent:

“I’ve got more than enough in my locker, bruv, I’m a warrior, I feel like Rocky the moment he got up, it’s some champion shits, I just keep on landin’, I know it ain’t just ’bout all the bangs you hit, but I’m still here standin’, takin’ on the whole lot while I’m off my rocker, but, I’ve got more than enough in my locker, kick me on the ground and I’ll bite your foot, wе don’t know about stop, we know about loss after loss, it would turn you soft, turned me to a boss…”

Accompanying Pier Pressure is a new music video for the SephGotTheWaves and LiTek-produced “Early Hours,” which sees ArrDee reflecting on his grind toward his well-deserved success:

“Early hours of the mornin’, I can hear the birds chirpin’, but we ain’t stoppin’ ’til we falling, I wanted some more and I earned it, uh, put the work in, she was bad underneath, looked good on the surface, uh, perfect, I might show love if you’re worth it, but be quick ‘cah there ain’t much time, just looked at the watch and it’s half-past five in the a.m, plus, you know the vibe, I’m just sayin’…”

Check out Pier Pressure and “Early Hours” below. In celebration of the new release, ArrDee has also decided to bless the masses with a freestyle of the same name over a mix of drill and hip hop instrumentals — you can press play on the visual for that as well.