Next month, ArrDee will unveil his new project Pier Pressure, which will contain 14 tracks and previously released hit singles “War” with Aitch, “Wid It” with Tion Wayne, “Wasted” with Digga D, and the remix to Russ Millions and Wayne’s chart-topper “Body.” Over the weekend, the Brighton emcee decided to take another standout cut, “Flowers (Say My Name),” and upgrade it with a remix featuring Lil Tecca. Providing a melodic verse at the end, the New York star can be heard rapping to his love interest about not being monogamous over WhYJay and LiTek’s infectious production:

“I just do what I want, baby, that’s something you should know, creepin’ ’round the crib with different shawties, really got me movin’ on my tiptoes, I gotta move like the chief, yeah, overseas, I call ArrDee, yeah, you not my shawty so why you be callin’ my phone, tryna see where I be? Yeah, tell me what you need, she want benefits, I’m down too, I wouldn’t be trippin’ without you, I’ll be good regardless, baby, even if I never found you…”

“Flowers (Say My Name)” originally made landfall back in November and was a commercial success for ArrDee, landing him within the top five of the UK Albums chart and a Silver certification. The official video for the track is well past 20 million views on YouTube and counting.

Check out both ArrDee and Lil Tecca’s “Flowers (Say My Name) (Remix)” and the full tracklisting for Pier Pressure below.

Pier Pressure tracklist: