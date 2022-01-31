Yeah, you risin’, yeah, you fallin’, yeah, you polished, yeah, you flawless/ Need your space, oh? Beg your pardon (Beg your pardon) I did the race, my love, I saw it (I did the race)/ I found a weakness and I fought it, she got that cake, she in my comments/ Said she got faith (Faith), said she got face and she pullin’ up on me/ Everything gon’ get better my way

Lil Tecca’s debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca, had no features and went platinum, putting him in the exclusive “platinum with no features” club. Tecca took a different approach this go around for the sequel with fans flooding the comment section to praise the guests he tapped for We Love You Tecca 2: Gunna, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, and more.

Aside from his own new project, Tecca made some recent appearances on other collabs. Most recently, he treated fans by linking up with 24kGoldn for their new “Prada” single. He joined forces with Amine for their track featured on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack and also teamed up with Internet Money and Lil Mosey for “JETSKI.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Tecca’s brand new “Fallin’” music video down below.