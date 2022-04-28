Currently, Mahalia is said to be gearing up for the release of a new album, and has already blessed the fans with top tier singles like “Letter To Ur Ex,” “Whenever You’re Ready,” “Roadside” with AJ Tracey, “Whatever Simon Says,” and “Jealous” with Rico Nasty. This week, she adds to that with “In The Club,” a JD Reid-produced offering that

I’m done with living in places where I recognize too many faces I’d rather leave behind (Huh)/ People who would see me in the street and not say, “Hi” but then they see some success, so they call me/ Tell me that they impressed, they want a part of it huh, you want a part of it? Well, I don’t want your number or your company

That’s why I’m gon’ be the first one to leave your party for the club bottle full of bub/ That’s because you made a mess and it cannot be undone I’m into making friends, I ain’t into making up/ You can take your hugs, you can take it but don’t come find me in the club, bottle full of bub

After shouting out her friends who were a part of the process, she ushered in her fans to enjoy the experience. “We have the final friend type, THE RIDE OR FUCKING DIE,” she writes. “The one always down for an adventure. The one who always brings the energy. The one who is there through everything. And that’s all I want in my life from now on.”

It’s been a couple of years since Mahalia liberated her sophomore studio LP LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.