Currently, Mahalia is said to be gearing up for the release of a new album, and has already blessed the fans with top tier singles like “Letter To Ur Ex,” “Whenever You’re Ready,” “Roadside” with AJ Tracey, and “Jealous” with Rico Nasty. This week, she adds to that with “Whatever Simon Says,” a Hart and JD. Reid-co-produced cut that features empowering lyrics from Mahalia about individuality:

I’ve never been the kind of girl to welcome your interest, I heard that you like a little black dress so I wear red/ I’ve never been the kind of bitch to ever let a bitch get in my head/ So you should just say less, never done what Simon says/ Wear your makeup, make it look casual, wear your hair straight, actually natural

That don’t make no sense, honey I don’t need savin’, I am not a damsel/ But if your opinions are too much to handle

Just prior to the song’s release, Mahalia took to social media to further explain its creation:

“There’s only one thing I have to talk about today and that’s individuality. Uniqueness is beautiful. It’s a superpower, in fact. ‘Whatever Simon Says’ is my gift to all of you reading this who are over people telling you what to do .. how to speak .. how to look. It’s for all of you who are no longer compromising your happiness for the benefit of somebody else.”

It’s been a couple of years since Mahalia liberated her sophomore studio LP LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s brand new single “Whatever Simon Says” down below.