Over the weekend, OMB Peezy returned with his latest single and made sure to add an extra special touch by tapping in with G Herbo for the assist. The freshly released “Mufasa” track arrived equipped with a Erik Rojas-directed video and serves as a taste of his forthcoming Misguided project, which is set to make landfall this summer. On the new song, the two join forces to deliver some elite bars about being the leader of the pack:

Bankroll on me right now, ain’t worried ’bout bills, that Glock don’t lie/ SRT, hunnid round hanging out the window, I tote that block up/ Do it for Cool, do it for any n***a that be pouring that Wok up/ I move like I was brought up in a mob house, some of these n***as impostors, King of my jungle, Mufasa, young n***a grew up with choppers

Run from if it’s a problem, we gon’ slide and hit the opps, so Bankroll on me right now, ain’t worried ’bout bills, that Glock on’t lie/ SRT, hunnid round hanging out the window, I tote that block up/ SRT hanging out the window

OMB Peezy also took a moment to delve into what makes this release different from his usual offerings. ”I’m trying to change my sound a little bit,” he says about “Mufasa” via press release. “I feel like this song is a good start for me. Different rhyming patterns and melodies but still being me. Most importantly still rapping bout my life and what I seen and been through but making it more appealing to more ears. G Herbo was the perfect person to get on the song because we came from similar backgrounds.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy featuring G Herbo down below.