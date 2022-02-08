Back in July, G Herbo released his sixth studio LP 25, which came with 19 hard-hitting tracks and additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Since then, he has appeared in a slew of dope collaborations and now he has officially returned this week with a brand new single “Locked In.” On the track, Herbo rides some production courtesy of Southside as he reflects on everything he has been through:

I was in a slump (Was in a slump) ever since I lost my brother, I’ve been gettin’ drunk/ Slowly crawlin’ out the hump, shit got me fucked up, mentally, any n***a play with me, I dump, physically/ Everywhere I be, we keep a couple Glocks tucked, I ain’t hard to see, I’m in that double-R truck

I can’t lie, I got a lot of money, ton of money, stackin’ money, I don’t walk to money, run to money/ Money callin’, bitch I go to money, come to money, money fallin’, I got winter money, summer money/

“I just feel like I stay solid through everything ‘cause when I dropped my first project, Welcome to Fazoland, I was 17-year-old or some shit like that. I was really in the streets more… more than anything … There’s a lot of shit behind the industry… adversity and a lot of shit you got to overcome, especially with you being independent.” Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new single “Locked In” down below.

Be s