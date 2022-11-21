“Our mission is to give it a facelift… but how do we make it immersive, so that they actually feel like they’re in this game?” Johnson asked of gaming consultant Ms. Basketball. As they contemplated how to renew the space, Ms. Basketball discussed an often overlooked item in gaming rooms. “Lighting is everything! A lot of people don’t understand how important lighting is. You’ve got to think about the true gamers.” She went on to energetically talk about the need for students to have separate spaces for streaming. “I think that’d be dope to have. This is just the center for them to do their game… and then have another space where they can create whatever it is… maybe they want to go live on Twitch. It’s really important to make sure that these content spaces have great light… a lot of our gamers now, they’re streaming on Twitch and on YouTube, on so many different platforms that they’re making money on, so that quality needs to be top-notch.”

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown has been fully and beautifully renovated. The space features new and comfy ergonomic seating, paint, updated LED and neon lighting throughout, retro arcade games have been installed, and an overall futuristic aesthetic. At the big reveal, Coach E and his students were surprised to learn that the renovation also included an additional content room within the gaming center, which will allow students to stream on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms so they can monetize their gaming.

