As expected, Nicki Minaj will be heading out on tour in support of her new album, Pink Friday 2. Today (Dec. 11), the Young Money talent shared the dates for a run that will kick off in March 2024 and land in North America and Europe. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 15).

Pink Friday 2 made landfall last Friday (Dec. 8) with 22 songs and additional features from J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, Minaj’s fifth studio LP is expected to generate between 170,000 to 190,000 album-equivalent units during its first week of release.

“There’s a freeness that you have around you when you’re at your best, when you’re doing your thing at your peak. There’s like this lightness in the air. You’re happy even if you’re writing a sad song. But once you start knowing that you’re being judged, there’s no longer that free spirit,” she told Vogue about being protective over her art. “People who excel at something make it look easy, but they also deal with a lot of fear of letting people down and of letting themselves down. Once you make it, it’s like anything you say can be used against you. It’s like when you get arrested — that’s literally what being famous feels like. You go from having this fun, curious nature, laughing and joking, to realizing not everyone gets your sense of humor, not everyone likes you. And they will figure out how to put a negative spin on anything you do. It hurts.”

Check out Minaj‘s full tour schedule below.

“Pink Friday 2 World Tour” 2024 dates:

March 1: Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

March 3: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 8: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 10: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 13: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 15: Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

March 18: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

March 20: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 22: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 26: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

March 28: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 29: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 30: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 1: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

April 2: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

April 4: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 5: Hartford, CT – XL Center

April 7: Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

April 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden

April 12: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 13: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 19: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 20: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 24: Chicago, IL – United Center

April 27: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 2: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 9: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 12: Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 25: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

May 26: Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 28: London, UK — The O2

June 1: Paris, France — Accor Arena

June 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

June 5: Cologne, Germany — Lanxess Arena

June 7: Berlin, Germany — Mercedes Benz Arena