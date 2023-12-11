As expected, Nicki Minaj will be heading out on tour in support of her new album, Pink Friday 2. Today (Dec. 11), the Young Money talent shared the dates for a run that will kick off in March 2024 and land in North America and Europe. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 15).
Pink Friday 2 made landfall last Friday (Dec. 8) with 22 songs and additional features from J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, Minaj’s fifth studio LP is expected to generate between 170,000 to 190,000 album-equivalent units during its first week of release.
“There’s a freeness that you have around you when you’re at your best, when you’re doing your thing at your peak. There’s like this lightness in the air. You’re happy even if you’re writing a sad song. But once you start knowing that you’re being judged, there’s no longer that free spirit,” she told Vogue about being protective over her art. “People who excel at something make it look easy, but they also deal with a lot of fear of letting people down and of letting themselves down. Once you make it, it’s like anything you say can be used against you. It’s like when you get arrested — that’s literally what being famous feels like. You go from having this fun, curious nature, laughing and joking, to realizing not everyone gets your sense of humor, not everyone likes you. And they will figure out how to put a negative spin on anything you do. It hurts.”
Check out Minaj‘s full tour schedule below.
“Pink Friday 2 World Tour” 2024 dates:
March 1: Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
March 3: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 8: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 10: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
March 13: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 15: Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
March 18: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
March 20: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 22: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
March 26: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
March 28: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 29: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 30: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
April 1: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
April 2: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
April 4: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 5: Hartford, CT – XL Center
April 7: Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
April 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden
April 12: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 13: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 17: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 19: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 20: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 24: Chicago, IL – United Center
April 27: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 2: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
May 9: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 12: Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 25: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
May 26: Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 28: London, UK — The O2
June 1: Paris, France — Accor Arena
June 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
June 5: Cologne, Germany — Lanxess Arena
June 7: Berlin, Germany — Mercedes Benz Arena
