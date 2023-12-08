North West showed love to Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, in a TikTok video shared by Kim Kardashian today (Dec. 8).
In the video, North is seen energetically dancing to “Everybody,” one of the 22 tracks on the LP. She also dressed aptly for the occasion by wearing a pink baseball cap, sunglasses and a jeweled necklace that read, “Barbie.”
Interestingly, Minaj gifted North a similar pendant when she was first born in 2013. However, it wasn’t confirmed whether that was the original piece of jewelry or a recreation.
In the backdrop, Minaj could be heard rapping, “All these b**ches on my / Spent another bag on my / Nah, n**ga, you ain’t f**ked a new / Every whip, Heavy On It, new / Shawty mad ’cause she ain’t no / Pretty face with a Barbie doll / ‘Nother year, ‘nother Vince Lom’.”
Check out the clip below.
@kimandnorthPink Friday2💕💖💓💝🎀💞🩰♬ Everybody – Nicki Minaj
Minaj’s “Everybody,” which was produced by DJ Smallz 732 and Tate Kobang, who reportedly signed to the rapper’s Heavy On It Records in 2022, includes a sample of Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet.”
Additionally, Kardashian and North’s TikTok account featured a photo of the 10-year-old in front of a pink Christmas tree. The caption read, “Biggest [Nicki Minaj] fan!”
Pink Friday 2 marked Minaj’s fifth studio album and the first since Queen, released in 2018. It served as a sequel to her 2010 debut album, Pink Friday. This new project also featured collaborations with artists like Future, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Wayne and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
North is known for her presence on TikTok, accumulating over 17.5 million followers. In November, REVOLT previously reported on her and her mother dancing to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That” for Thanksgiving.
Additionally, North also impersonated her father, Kanye West, and Ice Spice in different videos this year.
