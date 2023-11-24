Yesterday (Nov. 23), Kim Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving with her close friends and family. Amid the holiday festivities, the SKIMS founder teamed up with her daughter, North West, to show off their latest dance routine on TikTok.

In a video shared to the pair’s joint account, they sang along to Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey’s 2011 duet of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before the tune switched to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That.” In the latter half, Kardashian and North were seen wearing an all-white ensemble.

Naturally, the video caught Soulja Boy’s attention, who reacted to the clip on Twitter. In a repost, he wrote, “Crank that, Kim Kardashian,” alongside an upside-down smiling emoji.

Notably, North was fairly active on TikTok this past Thursday. She shared a number of videos on the platform using soundbites from Tyler The Creator‘s “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?,” Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” and Kanye West’s “Bound 2.”

Earlier this year, the 10-year-old starred in i-D‘s “New Wave Issue.” She told the publication about what she aspires to be when she gets older. “A basketball player, a rapper… When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” North revealed.

She continued, “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. One day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy made headlines earlier this month for apologizing to J. Cole. The “Kiss Me Through The Phone” rapper regrettably misunderstood the North Carolina native’s comments about him in an earlier interview. Luckily, Nicki Minaj was able to help resolve the issue.